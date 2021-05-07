Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Increased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 33,545 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $85,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $11.02 on Friday, hitting $388.11. 4,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,555. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

