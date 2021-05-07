Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

In other Impac Mortgage news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $600,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 181,797 shares of company stock valued at $360,867 and sold 23,274 shares valued at $78,423. Corporate insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.