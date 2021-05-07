IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

IMV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the third quarter worth $73,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMV by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 142,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,799. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, analysts predict that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

