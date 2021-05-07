Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Down 6.1%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.62 and last traded at $101.03. Approximately 16,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 573,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.63.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $134,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $565,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,701,206 shares of company stock worth $190,194,770.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

