Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €9.90 Price Target

Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LHA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

ETR LHA opened at €10.93 ($12.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.31. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.09. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

