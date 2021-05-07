Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.41

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 250530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

