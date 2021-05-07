Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 168,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,928. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $44.55.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
