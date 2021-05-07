Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 168,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,928. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.