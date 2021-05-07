Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $265.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.
