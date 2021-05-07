Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $265.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

