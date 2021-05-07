Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
IRMTF opened at $21.14 on Monday. Information Services has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.
