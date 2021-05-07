(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.18 ($13.16).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.