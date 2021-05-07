(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

