Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Raised to $110.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.
NGVT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.89. 1,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,388,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Ingevity by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 364,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 132,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after buying an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
