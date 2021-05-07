Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Raised to $110.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NGVT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.89. 1,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,388,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Ingevity by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 364,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 132,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after buying an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

