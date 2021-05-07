INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 162,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,298. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

INMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. INmune Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

