Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) PT Raised to $72.00 at SVB Leerink

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

INGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.47 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

