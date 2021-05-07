Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 3299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.

The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Inogen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $19,805,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Inogen by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inogen by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.