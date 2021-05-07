Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inotiv in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NOTV traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,290. Inotiv has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at about $384,000.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

