Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$18.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.61 million.

NOTV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,752. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

