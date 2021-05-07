Insider Buying: Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Purchases £3,232.20 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, with a total value of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

LON:GAW opened at £107.20 ($140.06) on Friday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,500.69 ($71.87) and a 12-month high of £121.60 ($158.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of £103.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

