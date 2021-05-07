Insider Buying: Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Purchases £3,232.20 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, with a total value of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

LON:GAW opened at £107.20 ($140.06) on Friday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,500.69 ($71.87) and a 12-month high of £121.60 ($158.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of £103.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

