Insider Buying: JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $8,708.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,978.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 298 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,056.20.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 102 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $687.48.

On Thursday, April 8th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,145.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 292 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,810.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,465 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $8,555.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 566 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $3,441.28.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,434 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,657.56.

JMP stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. JMP Group LLC has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

