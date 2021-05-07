Insider Buying: Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Acquires 770 Shares of Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley purchased 770 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,600 ($20.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.64. Smiths Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,582.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,517.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

