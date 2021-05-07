Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells 31,668 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $873.83. 467,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $877.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $788.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 85 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in BlackRock by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in BlackRock by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

