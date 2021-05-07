Insider Selling: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Sells 9,629 Shares of Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

