Insider Selling: ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) VP Sells 8,125 Shares of Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $25.19. 1,228,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,240. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 899,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 569,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

