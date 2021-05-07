Insider Selling: Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $199.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

