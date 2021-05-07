Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Sells 3,344 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $261,734.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

