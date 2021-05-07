Insider Selling: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HZO traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,950. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 684.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Truist Securities upped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

