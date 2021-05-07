Insider Selling: OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Sells 3,172 Shares of Stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,172 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $15,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,590,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

