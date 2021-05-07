Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $599,300.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $599,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.