Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells 6,936 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $243,731.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,653,550.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,814,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 73,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

