Insider Selling: Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Sells 803 Shares of Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William J. Ferenczy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of Quidel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00.

QDEL opened at $108.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average of $184.80. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Quidel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

