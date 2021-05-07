Insider Selling: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TriMas stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

