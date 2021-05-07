Insider Selling: Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) Insider Sells 4,046 Shares of Stock

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Shares of Whitbread stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,292 ($43.01). The company had a trading volume of 582,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Whitbread PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,404.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,133.54. The company has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,689.58 ($35.14).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

