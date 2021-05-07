Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Sells 3,083 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $182,636.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $54.85 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

