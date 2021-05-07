Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE INSP traded up $4.82 on Friday, reaching $196.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.45. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $252.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

