Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $255.00 at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.33% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.17. 1,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,486. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.45.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,998,000 after buying an additional 91,563 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,692 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $99,327,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

