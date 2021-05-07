Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.22

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as low as $3.51. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 133,539 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. On average, equities analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

