Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Monte Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 377,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. The company has a market cap of $232.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

