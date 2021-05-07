Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Trading Up 9.7%

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 493,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 707,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $62.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.74). Equities analysts expect that Intelsat S.A. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

