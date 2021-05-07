International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $52.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.22.
International Paper stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.66. 68,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 48,827 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
