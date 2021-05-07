International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $52.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.22.

International Paper stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.66. 68,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 48,827 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

