International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.22.

NYSE IP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.66. 68,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,746. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $61.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

