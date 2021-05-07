International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Shares of THM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,915. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $214.40 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 0.52.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,767,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 764,754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,529,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 622,564 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.