Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.60 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISP. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.48 ($2.92).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

