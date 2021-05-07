Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.48 ($2.92).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

