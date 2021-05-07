Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $842.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $787.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $765.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $501.13 and a 52 week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.