Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.