Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of VLT opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $14.18.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
