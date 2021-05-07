Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 86910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
