Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 86910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 127,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

