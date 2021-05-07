Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 28th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of VKQ opened at $13.59 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
