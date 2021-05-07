Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,879,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

