Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $331.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

